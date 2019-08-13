$2.6M granted to Ill. bike path projects

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - A grant for $2.6 million was awarded to 16 bike path projects in Illinois, including one in Carbondale.
The City of Carbondale will receive $75,000 for a 1.24-mile corridor along an old railroad bed, from New Era Road to IL Route 13. The trail would connect with the adjacent Northwest Trail.
It’s part of the Northwest Trail Phase II.
According to Illinois Department of Natural Resources, the money will help communities acquire, develop and improve bike path facilities throughout the state.
It’s administered by IDNR.
The Bicycle Path Grant Program was approved by the Illinois General Assembly in 1989 and the money comes from a percentage of motor vehicle title fees. It provides a maximum grant award of $200,000 per application for development projects, with no maximum grant award for acquisition projects.
Other grant recipients include:
- Champaign Park District (Champaign County) - Greenbelt Bikeway Trail Connection $200,000, to construct a .10-mile trail connecting the north end of Kaufman Park to the south end of Heritage Park along the Canadian National Railway right-of-way.
- Des Plaines Park District (Cook County) - Cumberland Terrace Park Bike Path - $152,700, to construct a .15-mile bridge and path that will connect Cumberland Terrace Park and Des Plaines Manor Park.
- Edwardsville, City of (Madison County) - Illinois 159 Trail - Phase 1, $150,000, to construct 1,100 feet (.210 mile) from intersection of Terra Verda Drive with IL Route 159 (Plum Street) north to the intersection of W. Magnolia Street. This trail will connect to the existing shared-use path located along the eastern side of IL Route 159.
- Glencoe Park District (Cook County) - Connect Glencoe, $200,000, to construct a .53-mile trail will connect five separate parks to the 9-mile Green Bay trail in four villages.
- Glenview, Village of (Cook County) - Techny Basin Path Rehabilitation, $200,000, to renovate a .5-mile of an existing 10-foot wide asphalt bike path by replacing it with a concrete path of the same dimensions.
- Godfrey, Village of (Madison County) - F.E. Widman Trail, $200,000, to acquire a 1-mile segment of the Fred Widman Bike Trail.
- Long Grove, Village of (Lake County) - Robert Parker Coffin Road Pathway, $105,748, to establish .31 miles of ADA compliant crosswalks, traffic control devices and pedestrian bicycle crossing improvements along Robert Parker Coffin Road from the east side of IL Route 83 to near Archer Road.
- Madison County Transit – Schoolhouse Trail/Pleasant Ridge (Madison County), $185,000, to establish a 300 ft. (.056-mile) trail connection between the 15.5-mile MCT Schoolhouse Trail and the 51-acre Maryville Pleasant Ridge Park.
- Madison County Transit – Nickel Plate Trail (Madison County), $200,000, to renovate a 1.2-mile segment of the Nickel Plate Trail beginning at IL Route 143 and ending at Peradotti Road.
- Madison County Transit – Troy Trail (Madison County), $191,000, to construct a .8-mile trail at Spring Valley Road and west to Formosa Road. This will connect to the MCT Bus Stop and Park and Ride lot (used as trailheads) at South Main Street and the west terminus is at Formosa Road.
- Palatine Park District (Cook County) - Palatine Bridge Renovation, $200,000, to renovate two bridges over the Salt Creek along the existing Palatine Trail, west of Hick’s Road underpass and on the north side of North Court.
- Rock Island, City of (Rock Island County) - Rock Island’s Great River Trail Trailhead Project, $25,000, to renovate 2.5 miles of the Great River Trail. This project will consist of replacing, refurbishing and renewing the existing trailhead of the Great River Trail.
- Shiloh, Village of (St. Clair County) - Air Mobility Drive Trail, $200,000, to construct a 1.25-mile trail beginning at MetroBikeLink (north of Section Line Rd.) and ending at the Shiloh-Scott Air Force Base Commuter trail along Seibert Rd.
- St. Clair County Transit District (St. Clair County) - Old Collinsville Road Trail, Phase 2, $200,000, to construct one mile of trail along Old Collinsville Road (Phase 2). This will connect to the Phase 1, from Lebanon Avenue to Rand Lane.
For this round of grants, the governor’s office said a total of 17 applications were received. Combined with previous years’ funding, IDNR has awarded grants that have helped nearly 1,000 miles of local government bicycle trails in Illinois since 1990.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.