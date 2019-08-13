Louisville Slugger creating specialty bats for MLB Players’ Weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Slugger is helping Major League Baseball players step up to the plate with a little extra style on Players’ Weekend.
Players will have a chance to put their own personal touches on bats they use in game showcasing their passions and backgrounds on the equipment they use.
This year Louisville Slugger created bats for all 30 MLB teams in official colors and logos, and then added the players’ nicknames on the barrel.
“Major League Baseball players are very particular about their bats, and a lot of times they don’t want to change anything especially if they are going good during the season,” Louisville Slugger Spokesperson Rick Redman said. “This is a weekend where a lot of them will pick up these really colorful Louisville Slugger bats with their team logos on it, their nicknames, and they’re going to have some fun with it.”
Cincinnati Reds star Joey Votto will be one of the players swinging these bats, with his nickname “WHO", a nod to Abbott and Costello’s “Who’s on First?”.
The third annual Players’ Weekend will be August 23-25.
