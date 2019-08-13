Hot, Humid, and Stormy This Morning

The front to our north will move south into the Heartland. During the afternoon, we will need to watch if there is redevelopment with storms along this front. As of this morning, best chances look to be in the early afternoon in our central counties with storms continuing to move into western Kentucky, Tennessee, and the Bootheel through the late afternoon/early evening. These storms will be feeding off a lot of energy which could produce strong to severe storms if they develop. Main impacts will be hail, gusty winds, and heavy rain. Today will be another very hot and humid day with high temperatures ranging in the upper 80s to low 90s. Heat advisory(s) and excessive heat warning(s) will be held across the Heartland through this evening.