Gov. Pritzker signs law expanding insurance coverage of EpiPens and Lyme Disease testing and treatment

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KFVS) - Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker has signed two laws expanding insurance coverage for children in need of EpiPens and Illinoisans affected by Lyme Disease.
"This legislation takes a big step forward in protecting our children and families,” said Gov. JB Pritzker. “Both of these new laws fulfill a core principle of this administration: state government ought to be standing up for working families. Lowering the cost of prescription drugs and expanding health care coverage is one important way to help lower costs and build a higher standard of living for all Illinoisans.”
House Bill 998 was the first bill signed on Aug. 13, requiring insurance companies to cover office visits, testing, and treatment for tick-borne illnesses like Lyme Disease. Hunters and farmers are widely affected by this disease and the passing of this law will help support those struggling to afford continuing treatment.
“The ability to receive treatment when you have previously been insufficiently treated is life-changing,” said State Rep. Daniel Swanson (R-Woodhull). “By mandating insurance coverage of long-term antibiotic treatment needed for patients, we are putting another piece of the puzzle into place for some patients and removing one additional hassle on their path to recovery.”
House Bill 3435 was also signed today and requires insurance companies to cover epinephrine injectors, such as EpiPens, for children with severe allergies. The cost of EpiPens has increased by 400% over the last decade. The pens could cost as much as &00% without insurance. The law takes effect on January 1, 2020.
“With steady increases in food allergies and other serious allergic conditions, families are relying on EpiPens more than ever before,” said State Sen. Julie Morrison (D-Deerfield). “We should be doing everything we can to expand access to affordable lifesaving drugs and medicines. No child with a serious allergy should be without an epinephrine injector because they cannot afford one.”
“I want to thank Governor Pritzker and members of the General Assembly for bringing Illinois to the forefront on food allergy safety and prevention,” said State Rep. Jonathan Carroll (D-Northbrook). “Along with improving the labeling of foods, we will now ensure that children in this state have access to lifesaving medication. I am proud of what we’ve accomplished and look forward to continuing this important work.”
