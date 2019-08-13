Game show kicks off school year for staff in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The staff of Cape Public Schools got a surprise at their meeting to get ready for the school year.
Everything was business as usual until the audience became part of an imitation of The Price is Right.
The Superintendent Dr. Jim Welker dressed as host Drew Carey and the contestants played classic games from the show to win prizes.
The Final Showcase contestants said it was a great way to begin the school year.
“Cape always does a great job at recognizing it’s faculty so i’m very thankful, it was awesome,” Shelly Bodenstein said
Although the set was fake the prizes were very real. One teacher won a cruise.
“It does get everybody fired up for the beginning of the year and show appreciation for all that we do behind the scenes," Judy Stamp said.
Contestants won things like a 3D printer, gift cards and cash.
