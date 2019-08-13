First Alert: Scattered storms possible, more high temps

(KFVS) - We’re in for a repeat of yesterday’s weather.
Lisa Michaels says if you are in northern counties in southern Illinois and southeast Missouri, scattered rain storms are possible.
Ameren is reporting outages in Illinois and Missouri as of 6:14 a.m.
Customers without power in Illinois:
- Jackson Co. - 830
- Perry Co. - 699
- Randolph Co. - 960
- Williamson Co. - 45
Customers without power in Missouri:
- Iron Co. - 125
- St. Francois Co. - 4,012
Citizens Electric Corp. is reporting 1,045 members without power in Missouri.
- Sainte Genevieve Co. - 961
- Perry Co. - 74
- Saint Francois Co. - 10
You might see frequent lightning, gusty winds, heavy rain and small. While there is an isolated chance of a storm becoming severe, that chance is small.
The front to our north will move south into the Heartland during the afternoon our Meteorologists will need to watch if there is redevelopment with storms along this front.
The best chances look to be in the early afternoon in our central counties with storms continuing to move into western Kentucky, Tennessee and the Bootheel through the late afternoon/early evening.
These storms have the potential to be strong to severe. Their main impacts will be hail, gusty winds and heavy rain.
Today will be another very hot and humid day with high temperatures ranging in the upper 80s to low 90s. Heat advisory(s) and excessive heat warning(s) will be held across the Heartland through this evening.
When the storms clear, the weather will ‘cool’ down and stay dry for most of this week.
