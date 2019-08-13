East Cape Girardeau village leaders to decide if mobile home park will be condemned

EAST CAPE GIRARDEAU, Ill. (KFVS) - The Village of East Cape Girardeau will have its first community meeting in three months.
During the meeting, village leaders will decide the fate of the flooded East Cape Girardeau mobile home park.
Six board members will vote on whether or not to condemn the mobile home park.
It’s been two months since people were forced to evacuate their homes and they still cannot return home at this time.
After the flood, FEMA inspectors did not even go inside because there were signs the floors of the trailers were crumbling and black mold was growing inside.
