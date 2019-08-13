All tied up as Catfish fall 9-4 in Prospect League Championship

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Catfish will go to a game three to decide the Prospect League Championship.
On Monday, Aug. 12, the Catfish faced the Chillicothe Paints from the East Division in the big show.
The Catfish scored early in the first inning, but the Paints came back and put up 3 unanswered runs in the 5th, 6th and 8th innings.
The Catfish showed some signs of life in the bottom of the 8th, but it was not enough and the Catfish fall 9-4 and force a game three.
Catfish fans came out in droves to support the local team and still got to see a lot of action on the field.
“We’ve got a bunch of talented players on our team. Just watching them come out day after day and slug that ball, home run after home run, two and three a night it’s just amazing,” said Scott Beattie, who says he has sat behind home plate every time the Catfish have played at Capaha Field.
While the final result of the second game in the series was not what he was looking for, Beattie is still proud of how successful the team has been this inaugural season.
“They’ve done a tremendous job for the very first season ever. They’ve been huge,” he said. “The Catfish definitely will be a strong team, especially with the coaching staff they have. I think next season I will buy season tickets.”
Staff with Cape Catfish announced Monday night that admission to Game three is free of charge.
Your final chance to catch the Catfish in action this season will be Tuesday, Aug. 13 at 6:35 p.m. at Capaha Field in Cape Girardeau, Mo.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.