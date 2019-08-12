18-year-old wanted, suspected of causing $7K worth of damage to vehicle

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Officials in McCracken County, Kentucky are looking for an 18-year-old woman they say vandalized a vehicle.
On July 7 officials began investigating vandalism to a vehicle in the 3200 block of North Friendship Road.
They said a woman who was visiting Paducah from another state stated that Clarissa Hernandez had come to the home and keyed the victim’s car.
Hernandez is a Hispanic female, around 5’ 1’’, 160 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.
The Sheriff’s Office said they have evidence of Hernandez, 18 of Paducah, damaging the car. The cost to repair the damage was close to $7,000 according to deputies.
On Aug. 2 an arrest warrant was issued for Hernandez for Criminal Mischief first-degree, a Class “D” felony.
Hernandez has not been found and is asking for the public’s assistance in locating her.
