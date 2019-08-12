78-year-old southern Ill. man killed in crash

WHITE COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - State police confirm a southern Illinois man has died after a crash in White County, Illinois on Sunday, August 11.
A preliminary crash investigation shows that a car driven by a 78-year-old man from Carmi was northbound on US 45 at County Road 400 North when he crossed the center line.
The car struck a semi’s trailer then a pickup head on.
The 78-year-old man died at the scene.
The pickup driver received minor injuries.
State police was assisted by the Norris City Police Department, Norris City Fire Department, White Co. Sheriff’s Department, and White Co. Ambulance Service.
