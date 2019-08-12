Woman, man arrested, man attempts to grab narcotics, run from deputies

BALLARD COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Ballard County, Kentucky deputies arrested a man while making contact with a woman with a warrant.
According to officials, on Aug. 10 deputies saw a man and woman walking out of a home on East 2nd Street in LaCenter.
Deputies said they believed the woman had a warrant for her arrest out of McCracken County.
She is identified as Destiny Carter, 25 of LaCenter. She was arrested and taken to the Ballard County Detention Center on a failure to appear warrant.
Carter was seen with James Ratliff, 36 also of LaCenter. He has been charged with:
- Fleeing or evading police second-degree on foot
- Resisting arrest
- Drug paraphernalia (buy or possess)
- Tampering with physical evidence
- Possession of a control substance first-degree, second offense
Deputies said Ratliff was found to have methamphetamine on his person along with other paraphernalia.
Ratliff attempted to grab the narcotics from the deputy and run but he was caught after a short chase.
He was taken to the Ballard County Detention Center as well.
