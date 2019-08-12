West Frankfort man facing murder charges in woman’s death, her body found

WEST FRANKFORT, Ill. (KFVS) - A man is facing murder charges in a woman’s death in West Frankfort, Ill.
Thomas D. McCoy, 48, of West Frankfort, is being held int he Franklin County Jail on charges of first-degree murder, concealing a homicidal death and abuse of a corpse.
According to West Frankfort police, on August 11, they, the Williamson County Sheriff’s Department and the Johnston City Police Department began an investigation into the disappearance of 29-year-old Kendra M. Ardery.
They said McCoy became a suspect in her disappearance.
During an interview, police say he told them the location of her body.
Investigators found her body on Angelville Road in Williamson County.
The Williamson County Sheriff’s Department, the Williamson County coroner and Illinois State Police Crime Scene Services responded to the scene.
She was pronounced dead by the coroner on Monday, Aug. 12.
According to Williamson County Coroner Michael “Junior” Burke, her body was found on Angelville Road just south of Meadowlark Road.
He said an autopsy will be conducted later on Monday.
According to police, no other arrests are anticipated at this time, but the investigation is ongoing.
