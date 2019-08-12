SIU activities welcome students to campus for fall semester

The Black Experience Group will hold three gatherings, each for different groups. Undergraduates will meet from noon to 3 p.m. on Aug. 24 and graduate students will meet from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Aug. 27. Both will be at the Student Services Building pavilion. Faculty, staff, administrators and students are welcome from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Saluki Stadium Club inside Saluki Stadium on Aug. 29. RSVP is required for the final event. Refreshments will be served.