SIU activities welcome students to campus for fall semester

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Southern Illinois University Carbondale will welcome new and returning students to campus with activities during Saluki Startup and Weeks of Welcome this fall.
The semester starts on Monday, August 19, but the fun starts earlier.
Saluki Startup is a three-day celebration Thursday-Saturday. A highlight is Light up the Lake at Campus Lake on Thursday from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.
The big Saluki Kick-Off will be on Friday evening.
Other events for Saluki Startup include:
- Saluki Basecamp
- Saluki Spirit Zone
- New Fulbright Student Meet and Greet at CIE at 2 p.m. on Friday
- Open house for SIU’s new Esports Arena
- Saluki Service Day
- Dawgs Night Out from 8 p.m. to midnight on Saturday at the Student Center
Events during Weeks of Welcome, from Aug. 18 to Sept. 28 include:
- August 18
- Watermelon Fest from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on the Morris Library Lawn
- August 19
- Transfer students eat and greet breakfast from 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. at the Student Services Building
- Saluki Stop Shops from 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. in front of the Student Center
- August 20
- Saluki Stop Shops from 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- August 21
- Saluki Student Job Fair from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Student Center Ballrooms
- August 22
- Taste of SIU from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Student Center Ballrooms
- Involvement Fair from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Faner Plaza
- August 23
- Welcome Fest from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Student Recreation Center
- LGBTQ Welcome Picnic from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Becker Pavilion on Campus Lake
- August 24
- Family Carnival from 10 a.m. to noon at the Student Recreation Center
- SIU grocery Bingo from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Student Center Roman Room
- August 25
- Welcome/Bienvendios Estudiantes from noon to 4 p.m. at the Student Services Building
- August 26
- Go Greeks BBQ from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Becker Pavilion, Campus Lake
The Black Experience Group will hold three gatherings, each for different groups. Undergraduates will meet from noon to 3 p.m. on Aug. 24 and graduate students will meet from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Aug. 27. Both will be at the Student Services Building pavilion. Faculty, staff, administrators and students are welcome from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Saluki Stadium Club inside Saluki Stadium on Aug. 29. RSVP is required for the final event. Refreshments will be served.
The Center for International Education will host a variety of events to welcome international students. A World of Welcome event will be Wednsday at 4:45 p.m. at Morris Library’s John C. Guyon Auditorium, followed by a party at CIE, the International Student Summer Picnic on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Bucky Haven on Campus Lake and the International Coffee Hour from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Aug. 23.
You won’t want to miss Saluki Family Weekend Sept. 13-15, featuring football, Dawg Fest and Saluki Sprint.
You’ll have the chance to meet celebrity guests at Saluki Con Sept. 28-29.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.