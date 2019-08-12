Police responding to burglary call arrest suspect

CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - Caruthersville Police responding to a ‘burglary in progress’ call arrest a woman found inside of a garage.
Police were called to a home on the 400 block of Ward Ave. at approximately 9:58 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 10.
Officers report they arrived on the scene they found a 46 year old woman sitting in the garage that is attached to the home.
The woman, who did not have permission to be at the property, was arrested and transported to the Pemiscot Count Justice Center.
The woman could face burglary in the first degree and property damage second degree charges.
Formal charges were pending.
