MoDOT extends weight allowance for trucks used in flood relief, levee repair

MISSOURI (KFVS) - The Missouri Department of Transportation announced another extension on Monday, August 12, allowing heavier-than-normal truckloads of rock, sand and gravel on highways for flood relief and levee repair.
This allows private and for-hire carriers to haul up to 10% more than their licensed weight on the highways.
They are limited to:
- A loaded, gross weight no greater than 10% above the gross licensed weight of the commercial motor vehicle
- Transportation of rock, sand and gravel only within the state of Missouri
- Drivers must obey posted bridge limit weights
- When crossing a bridge, the driver must restrict the vehicle speed to no more than 30 miles per hour
- Travel under this allowance is only allowed on non-interstaet highways. Those taking advantage of the weight allowance cannot operate on any portion of the interstate highway system
The extension remains in effect through September 21.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.