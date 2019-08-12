Missing woman with cognitive disabilities may be headed to Tenn.

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Graves County, Kentucky officials are searching for a missing 21-year-old woman.
Officials said Tiana Boren of Fancy Farm, Ky. was last seen on Monday, Aug. 12 at 3 a.m.
Tiana may be on the way to Nashville, Tennessee according to officials.
Aug. 12 is her birthday.
Officials said she has some cognitive disabilities and is under a guardianship of family until 2020.
It us unknown what Tiana is wearing. She is described as white female, 5′11″, weighing 210 pounds with blue eyes and blonde hair.
Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of Tiana are asked to contact the Graves County Sheriff’s Office at 270-247-4501 or their local law enforcement agency.
