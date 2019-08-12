MISSING: Endangered missing person alert activated for missing man in Saline County, Ill.

SALINE COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Saline County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing man believed to be in danger.
According to the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, Wendell Williams, 64, was last seen on Durham Road, Lot 21, at 9:55 a.m. on Aug. 10.
Williams is described as six-foot tall and weighing 185 pounds. Williams has brown air and hazel eyes.
Williams is known to drive a Black 1998 Jeep Grand Cherokee with Illinois plates, V126701.
He was believed to be in Gallatin County, Ill. on Aug. 11.
Law enforcement has reason to believe that Williams is in danger.
Any person with information regarding the whereabouts of Wendell Williams should contact the Saline County Sheriff’s Office immediately at (618) 252-8661 or call 911.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.