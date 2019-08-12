Members of Elder Abuse Task Force in Ill. announced

ILLINOIS (KFVS) - Twenty-two members will make up the newly created Elder Abuse Task Force in Illinois.
The task force includes:
- Rachelle Crowe, State Senator, 56th District, (D)
- Katie Stuart, State Representative, 112th District, (D)
- Craig Wilcox, State Senator, 32nd District, (R)
- Debbie Verschelde, Executive Director, Aging Care Connections
- Lori Hendren, Associate State Director, AARP Illinois
- Dawn Wells, RN, Area Manager, Illinois Department of Healthcare and Family Services
- Aimee Isham, Bureau Chief for Long Term Care, Illinois Department of Public Health
- Paul Isaac, Senior Advisor to the Secretary, Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation
- Gene Seaman, Human Rights Authority Supervising Manager, Illinois Guardianship and Advocacy Commission
- Cordelia Coppleson, Assistant Attorney General, Office of the Attorney General
- Barbara Eskildsen, Executive Director, Western Illinois Area Agency on Aging
- Kelly Richards, State Long-Term Care Ombudsman, Illinois Department on Aging
- Lois Moorman, Program Administrator, Illinois Department on Aging Office of Adult Protective Services
- Eric Lane, Political and Grassroots Director, Health Care Council of Illinois
- Ashley Snavely, Legislative Director, Illinois Health Care Association
- Beth Menz, Vice President and Director for the Home Care Division, SEIU Healthcare Illinois Indiana Missouri Kansas
- Aimee Winebaugh, Director of Government Relations, Illinois Bankers Association
- Bill Langheim, Captain, Illinois State Police
- Brian Fengel, Police Chief, Bartonville Police Department
- Michelle Weinberg, Supervisory Attorney, Legal Aid Chicago
- Kristopher Tharp, Lieutenant, Madison County Sheriff’s Office
- Tonya Genovese, Assistant State’s Attorney, Madison County State’s Attorney Office
This new group was created through Senate Joint Resolution 13 according to the office of Illinois Governor JB Pritzker.
The task force will analyze the effectiveness of elder protective services in Illinois and other states and develop a long-term plan to improve outcomes for older Illinois residents.
“In Illinois, every single person – no matter their age, gender, citizenship, sex, ability, race or religion – deserves to feel safe and secure,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “One case of elder abuse would be too many, but 20,000 annually is unacceptable: we need to tackle this head on. This bipartisan Elder Abuse Task Force will investigate our current elder protective practices and strategies for increasing public awareness and come up with the best possible plan to combat patterns of abuse and treat our older Illinoisans with the respect they deserve.”
The task force will report its findings and recommendations to the governor and the General Assembly by January 1, 2021.
