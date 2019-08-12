Man arrested on drug related charges in Ky.

Man arrested on drug related charges in Ky.
Devin Davis, was placed under arrest on Aug. 10 (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)
By Jasmine Adams | August 12, 2019 at 7:58 AM CDT - Updated August 12 at 7:58 AM

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A man is in custody following a traffic stop in McCracken County, Kentucky.

Deputies in the county said they stopped a vehicle on Aug. 10 around 10:30 p.m. at the intersection of Irvin Cobb and Brown Street.

Officials said they found about eight grams of suspected methamphetamine and several other items of paraphernalia consistent with drug trafficking in the vehicle.

Driver, 24-year-old Devin Davis was place under arrest and charged with no rear view mirror, DUI, trafficking in methamphetamine greater than two grams and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.