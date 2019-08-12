The Kelly Clarkson Show debuts Sept. 9 on KFVS12

(KFVS) - “The Kelly Clarkson Show” debuts in national syndication on Monday, September 9, 2019.
It airs on KFVS12 at 3 p.m.
The daily talk show is the uplifting daytime destination for humor, heart and big surprises, featuring three-time Grammy-Award winning singer/songwriter, mom and America’s original idol, Kelly Clarkson.
Each weekday, she invites audiences to join in on the fun as she unites people from all walks of life with segments unlike anything you have seen before.
“The Kelly Clarkson Show” will feature the biggest newsmakers and names in music, film and television; emerging talent and people who are beacons of hope in their communities. Her “weekday hang” will also include live performances, games and her unfiltered perspective on life, family, kids, relationships, marriage and the things that inspire her along the way.
“The Kelly Clarkson Show” will air in national syndication in an unprecedented 100% of the country. Produced and distributed by NBCUniversal Domestic Television Distribution, the show is taped in front of a live studio audience on the Universal Studios lot in Los Angeles.
Alex Duda serves as executive producer and showrunner. Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock are also executive producers
