Jackson County, Ill. man sentenced to 8 years on Aggravated Battery conviction and probation violation

JACKSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Jackson County State’s Attorney Michael Carr has announced the sentencing of a man convicted of Aggravated Battery on Monday, Aug. 12.
Joshua Stephens, 32, of Carbondale, Ill. was sentenced to eight years in prison and one year of mandatory supervised release after being convicted on Aggravated Battery and probation violation.
According to Attorney Carr, Stephens conviction stemmed from charges filed from a May 30, 2019 incident. Stephen reportedly assaulted a man, beating him and taking his bicycle.
Stephens entered a guilty plea to Aggravated Battery, a Class 3 Felony. Stephens was also on probation from a previous Burglary and Aggravated Battery conviction.
The original investigation was conducted by the Murphysboro Police Department. The previous investigation was conducted by the Carbondale Police Department.
