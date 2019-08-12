4 injured in 3 vehicle crash in Calloway County, Ky.

Four people were taken by ambulance (Source: KFVS)
By James Long | August 11, 2019 at 7:37 PM CDT - Updated August 11 at 7:37 PM

CALLOWAY COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Three vehicles were involved in a collision on US 641 on Saturday, August 10.

According to the sheriff’s office, it happened in the 3800 block.

A Saturn vehicle was stopped in the northbound lane and was struck from behind by a Dodge truck. The Saturn was pushed into an oncoming lane and struck by a Volvo traveling southbound.

Two juvenile passengers and the driver of the Volvo and one passenger in the Saturn were taken by ambulance to an area hospital. They all had non-life threatening injuries.

