1 injured in three vehicle crash in Randolph County, Ill.

RANDOLPH COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Illinois State Police responded to a three-vehicle crash on Illinois Route 3 on Monday, Aug. 12.
According to ISP, at around 10:50 a.m. a vehicle driven by a juvenile with learner’s permit was attempting to turn from Scherle Road to Illinois Route 3. The driver continued into the intersection and was hit by two vehicles traveling in opposite directions on Route 3.
A passenger in the first vehicle, Andrew Turner, 23, of Sparta, Ill., was the only person injured in the crash and he treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
The juvenile driver was cited for failure to yield.
