Horse needing care rescued in Mississippi County, Mo.
By James Long | August 11, 2019 at 8:34 PM CDT - Updated August 11 at 8:38 PM

EAST PRAIRIE, Mo. (KFVS) - A horse in need of care was rescued in Mississippi County outside of East Prairie, Missouri.

That’s according to a social media post by the Humane Society of Southeast Missouri.

It all began with a person making a Facebook post on Saturday, August 10 asking for help.

A call was made by the Humane Society to the East Prairie Animal Control and the Mississippi Co. Sheriff’s Office.

The animal was surrendered and is receiving medical care.

The Humane Society would like to thank East Prairie Police Captain Brent Douglas, Sheriff Ferrell and Deputy Josh Maldonado for their help.

Sheriff Britton H. Ferrell gave this statement to Heartland News:

“Yesterday my office was contacted by a concerned citizen about a horse in distress. My office then called the Missouri Department of Animal Health who also came out to investigate. It was alleged the horse had previously been poisoned in another county. Yesterday the owner of the horse and some neighbors came to an agreement to again relocate the horse to a bigger pasture where he can also get hay and feed. Ownership of the horse was transferred to the neighbors. (I) will keep everyone updated on his progress. He has a long hard road ahead of him. Some pics are before he was rescued and some are just a few hours later, when he was relocated to his new home. I would like to thank all the folks involved yesterday on recusing this horse Shawnee Scott Riggs, Mike Little, Cassandra Dawn, Kevin and Christy Small, John and Kim Guthrie and anyone else I maybe forgetting. A lot of people were involved and it could not have been done without you.”
MIssissippi County Sheriff Britton H. Ferrell

