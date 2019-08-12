Horse needing care rescued in Mississippi County, Mo.

EAST PRAIRIE, Mo. (KFVS) - A horse in need of care was rescued in Mississippi County outside of East Prairie, Missouri.
That’s according to a social media post by the Humane Society of Southeast Missouri.
It all began with a person making a Facebook post on Saturday, August 10 asking for help.
A call was made by the Humane Society to the East Prairie Animal Control and the Mississippi Co. Sheriff’s Office.
The animal was surrendered and is receiving medical care.
The Humane Society would like to thank East Prairie Police Captain Brent Douglas, Sheriff Ferrell and Deputy Josh Maldonado for their help.
Sheriff Britton H. Ferrell gave this statement to Heartland News:
