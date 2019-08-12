Food delivery service expands to Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A food delivery and carryout business is expanding to Cape Girardeau.
Waitr allows you to order food from local restaurants straight to your doorstop or office with a touch of a button.
Using the app, you can browse menus at local restaurants, customize your order, and pay for your food securely from your phone or computer.
The company’s goal is to make it even easier to order out.
The app is available to download for free in your app store.
The Chamber of Commerce will host a ribbon cutting for the business on Aug. 21 at 12:30 p.m.
Waitr began as a startup in Gainesville, Florida.
Since then, it’s expanded in cities across the country.
Until now, St. Joseph, Mo. was the only city in Missouri Waitr serviced.
