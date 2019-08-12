First Alert: Light rain, oppressive heat today

(KFVS) - Light scattered rain is possible in the northern half of the Heartland this morning.
Lisa Michaels says the heavy rain and storms have stayed to our north, but there are thick clouds associated with this system.
Depending on how quickly these clouds can clear out will determine how fast we will heat up today especially in our northern counties.
The heat will be extremely oppressive with dew points in the mid 70s to 80s.
Once the sun comes out and warms temperatures up into the low to mid 90s on top of that, it will make dangerous heat index values ranging from 105 to 115 degrees possible in some places.
This is why the Heartland has heat advisories and excessive heat warnings issued through tonight.
Chances for scattered storms increases tomorrow as a cold front will pass through. Some of these could be strong to severe if they initiate.
We are looking to have a dry, less humid, but warm trend mid week through the weekend.
