FIRST ALERT- HEAT ADVISORIES & WARNINGS TODAY

Light scattered rain is possible in the northern half of the Heartland this morning. Heavy rain/storms has stayed to our north, but there are thick clouds associated with this system. Depending on how quickly these clouds can clear out will determine how fast we will heat up today especially in our northern counties. Either way, clouds or not, it will be extremely oppressive with dew points in the mid 70s to 80s. Once the sun comes out and warms temperatures up into the low to mid 90s on top of that, it will make dangerous heat index values ranging from 105F to 115F possible in some places. This is why the Heartland has heat advisories and excessive heat warmings issued through tonight.