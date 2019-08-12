Dangerously hot first day of football practice for some Heartland high school players

EAST PRAIRIE, Mo. (KFVS) -A dangerously hot first day of football practice for high school players in many parts of the Heartland.
The high temperatures led one local coach to call it quits early.
East prairie player Raleigh Archie described how it feels to practice football when it’s miserably hot outside.
"It feels like you're just in a hot tub or something like that," he said.
Archie said he works to stay hydrated because he knows what can happen if he doesn’t.
"One time my freshman year where I felt pretty bad, but I didn't drink as much water," he said.
Coach Jamerson said they should drink a certain amount of water.
"We tell the kids that they need to follow protocol one ounce per pound of body weight.
Hydrate, hydrate, hydrate, Coach Jamerson found himself saying those words just as much as calling out plays.
"We know what kids are drinking the night before and the two days before,” he said.
Coach Jamerson said when it's hot like this their practice takes a hit.
“It becomes more like a classroom setting on the field, and in a 100-degree index it’s absolutely no equipment.” said Jamerson.
That meant helmets off as practice wrapped up before noon. Archie said, as he focused on the plays, he also remembered his mom's advice to keep his water close by.
"My moms’ kind of that way she works out and stuff like that and she’s really hydrated and stuff like that and she always teaches me stuff like that,” he said.
