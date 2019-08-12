Dangerous feels like numbers continue through the evening

Feels like numbers will range from 100 to 112 degrees this afternoon. Take it easy if you are going to be outdoors and don’t forget about your pets! It will stay very warm and muggy overnight. Lows will only drop into the 70s. There is a chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms late tonight and early Tuesday morning. Then again, another chance for afternoon and evening storms in the southern half of the Heartland as a cold front slips southward. High heat indices are expected for much of the area on Tuesday too. Behind the front, rain chances remain very limited through the weekend.