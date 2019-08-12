Cooling Centers in the Heartland

(KFVS) - Cooling centers helping people beat the oppressive and dangerous heat on Monday, Aug. 12.
Heat advisories and excessive heat warnings issued across the Heartland through tonight.
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services has an interactive map here for cooling centers in Missouri.
The State of Illinois also has an interactive site called Keep Cool Illinois. Just enter a zip code for the nearest cooling center.
Workers with the United Way released a list of cooling sites for areas across Missouri, Illinois and Kansas.
They said remember to call the site before visiting to make sure they’re open.
Emergency Management Agencies throughout the Heartland is also asking people to check on family, friends, neighbors and pets during the extreme heat.
According to the Illinois Emergency Management Agency, an average extreme heat kills more people than tornadoes, floods and lightning. There have been 101 yearly death on average related to extreme heat.
For details on how to recognize the symptoms of heat stroke and how to protect yourself from the extreme heat click here.
Below are other cooling center locations in the Heartland:
Illinois
The Sesser Mayor reports the City Hall is open for those who need a cooling center. For those needing welfare checks in Sesser please contact 618-724-2424 and select 0.
Officials with the West City Fire and Rescue said the West CIty Community Building acts as a cooling center 24 hours a day during the summer months.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.