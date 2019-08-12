Cardinals release 2020 regular season schedule

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KFVS) - Fans can get ready for a new year and new baseball season.
The 2020 regular season schedule for the Cardinals was released.
You can click here for a complete schedule.
Opening day will be at Cincinnati on Thursday, March 26 and the home opener will be against the Orioles on Thursday, April 2.
The Cardinals won’t host the Cubs for the first time until June 13-14, and it will be at London Stadium in the U.K. for the 2020 London Series.
