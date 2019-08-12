Carbondale offers ‘Citizen’s Academy’ classes

The City of Carbondale is offering a new Citizens Academy program this fall.
By Steve Pobst | August 12, 2019

The six-week program is designed to give residents an inside look at city government.

“This program will allow residents a behind the scenes look at daily operations of the City and hopefully develop a greater understanding of how our city works," said Carbondale City Manager Gary Williams.

Classes will be Thursdays 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at various City properties. Participants will have the opportunity to interact with City staff, tour facilities and learn more about how city government works.

The Citizens Academy schedule is as follows:

  • Sept. 19 - City Hall
  • Sept. 26 - Public Works
  • Oct. 3 - Public Works
  • Oct. 10 - Police Department
  • Oct. 17 - Fire Department
  • Oct. 24 - Graduation

The program is free and open to anyone 18 and older. Class size is limited to 20 people. To sign up, contact Faith Johnson at 618-457-3229. The deadline to sign up is Thursday, September 12 at 5 p.m.

