Carbondale offers ‘Citizen’s Academy’ classes

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The City of Carbondale is offering a new Citizens Academy program this fall.
The six-week program is designed to give residents an inside look at city government.
“This program will allow residents a behind the scenes look at daily operations of the City and hopefully develop a greater understanding of how our city works," said Carbondale City Manager Gary Williams.
Classes will be Thursdays 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at various City properties. Participants will have the opportunity to interact with City staff, tour facilities and learn more about how city government works.
The Citizens Academy schedule is as follows:
- Sept. 19 - City Hall
- Sept. 26 - Public Works
- Oct. 3 - Public Works
- Oct. 10 - Police Department
- Oct. 17 - Fire Department
- Oct. 24 - Graduation
The program is free and open to anyone 18 and older. Class size is limited to 20 people. To sign up, contact Faith Johnson at 618-457-3229. The deadline to sign up is Thursday, September 12 at 5 p.m.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.