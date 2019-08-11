Wainwright overcomes 1st-pitch HR, leads Cards over Pirates

Pirates LHP Stephen Brault (3-1, 4.09 ERA) opposes Cardinals RHP Miles Mikolas (7-12, 3.94) in Sunday's series finale. Brault is 2-0 with a 3.35 ERA in 10 starts this season and will be making his second start since being activated from the injured list. Mikolas is 2-3 with a 1.59 ERA and has not allowed more than two runs in any of his five career starts against Pittsburgh at Busch Stadium.