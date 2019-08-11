Pilot Oak, Ky. man arrested on Wanton endangerment charges after firing shots

PILOT OAK, Ky. (KFVS) - Deputies responded to a shots fired call in the Pilot Oak, Ky. area on Aug. 10.
According to the Graves County Sheriff’s Office, deputies arrived at Hudson Road at 8:30 p.m. and spoke with a family with four small children about several gunshots overhead and in their front yard.
The family said they got on the ground to avoid getting hit and ran to call 911.
Javier Garcia, 31, of Pilot Oak, Ky. is a neighbor and admitted to firing off the rounds out of anger, but claims it was in a safe manner and direction.
Garcia was arrested without incident and taken in the Graves County Jail where he was charged with 6 counts of Wanton Endangerment and his weapons were confiscated as evidence.
