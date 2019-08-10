Mother wants thief to return tricycles stolen from her children

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WAVE) - A Kentucky mother is asking for help after her children’s tricycles were stolen.
Deborah Karbo says the tricycles were donated to her two adopted, autistic children and given to them on Christmas. She spoke to a reporter from WKYT in Lexington.
"I just wanted them to ride a bike," Deborah Karbo said. "They wanted to ride a bike, they loved their bikes and they were out here just about every day riding them."
Karbo lives off of North Bay Drive in Lexington, she says her children left them out in late-July while they went inside for a break. She says when they came back out they were gone.
Karbo says her children struggled with riding a two-wheeled bike and the tricycles made riding easier. Karbo filed a police report but knows it is a complicated process to track down the tricycles and unfortunately the single mother does not have the finances ready to replace them.
She's now hoping the thief will have a change of heart and bring back the beloved items she calls memory makers.
"I don't need to know who you are," Karbo said. "I would just appreciate it so much and if you just brought them back to the house. We know where you got them from -- don't sell them just bring them back to my kids."
The tricycles are Schwinn’s. One is blue and the other red. Any tips can be given to Lexington Police.
