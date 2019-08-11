Former Illinois governor joins son in walk across state for homelessness

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KFVS) - A former governor of the state of Illinois is walking in support of his son to raise awareness for homelessness.
Former Gov. Pat Quinn and his son Patrick Quinn began the 190 walk across the state to raise funds for Housing Forward, a non-profit.
According to a press release, the organization has helped 15,000 people by meeting their immediate housing and crisis needs.
Patrick Quinn is currently pursuing a Ph.D. and has volunteered in shelters in Chicago and Brooklyn, New York.
