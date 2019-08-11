First Alert Sunday Outlook

The main weather feature for the next few days will be heat and excessive humidity….with a slowly increasing chance of thunderstorms as well. High pressure aloft will be building over the area today and Monday along with south to southwest surface winds. This will result in hot and very humid conditions. Peak heat index numbers today will range from about 95 near Mt. Vernon to 105 near Poplar Bluff and Kennett. There could be an isolated thunderstorm or two today, mainly over Southeast Missouri, but most areas will be partly cloudy. After a muggy night tonight, Monday will see actual highs in the low to mid 90s but with dew points in the 75 to 80 range; afternoon heat index numbers will be about 110 to 115. Various heat advisories and heat warnings are in effect. One wild card could be a chance of thunderstorms trying to move in from the northwest late tonight and Monday….this would have the effect of moderating conditions in a few areas but probably not everywhere.