First Alert Sunday Evening Outlook

Complicated forecast for the next few days due to heat, humidity and an increasing chance of thunderstorms. Heat Advisories and warnings continue for Monday (and possibly Tuesday) due to the likelihood that we’ll have hot temps combined with extreme dew point/humidity levels. However a complication is that it’s now looking possible that a weakening complex of thunderstorms could move in from the northwest late tonight and tomorrow morning. Some of these storms could be pretty strong Monday morning…but should be long gone with clearing skies by afternoon. However, if they are heavy enough they could limit temps even into the afternoon, but only in some areas. Areas that stay dry could see Heat Index numbers are high as 110 to 115 by Monday afternoon with dew points near 80!