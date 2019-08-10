Vigil honors shooting victims, calls for new gun control legislation

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Mid-Southerners gathered this week to grieve the mass shootings in El Paso, Dayton and Southaven.
An organization called “Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America” held a vigil at the Church of the River Wednesday night.
Names were read aloud of all the victims of gun violence in Memphis over the past year, as well as all those lost in this past weekend in Ohio, Texas and last week in Mississippi.
Some used the opportunity to advocate change in gun laws
"Eighty-nine percent of Americans support background checks on all gun sales, including 84 percent of gun owners. This is something that we can all do. So, I would first say we need to reach out to our U.S. Senators to demand they take a vote on background checks and red flag laws,” said Kat McRitchie.
Reverend Sam Title of the Church of the River told the crowd that, “we’re here to pray like our lives depend on it because they do.”
