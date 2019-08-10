Trial set for 4 St. Louis officers in beating of colleague

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that a judge on Friday set a trial date of Dec. 2 for Dustin Boone, Randy Hays, Christopher Myers and Bailey Colletta. Boone, Hays and Myers are accused of assaulting Officer Luther Hall, who was working undercover during a protest downtown at the time. Myers is also accused of destroying Hall's cellphone. Colletta is accused of lying to a federal grand jury investigating the attack. All have pleaded not guilty.