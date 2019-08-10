Tickborne illnesses on the rise in one Heartland county

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - Health officials in Butler County, Missouri have seen more cases of tickborne illness in the last two years.
They are saying people with underlying health issues are more at risk.
Nurse Whitney Preslar says they’ve confirmed 43 cases of tick borne illnesses so far this year and most are adults.
Preslar says it can takes days, even weeks for the symptoms to show up
In rare cases when someone does not go to the doctor, tickborne illness can be fatal.
“If you have a tick bite and you start to feel ill, the key things being running a fever, chills, headache, rash. Go to the doctor and get it checked out because you have to take a antibiotic. That is the only thing that is going to get rid of it is an antibiotic," Preslar said.
Most health departments in southeast Missouri offer free bug repellents and wipes that can protect you from ticks.
