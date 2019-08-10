Man and woman arrested on drug charges in West Frankfort, Ill.

WEST FRANKFORT, Ill. (KFVS) - A man and woman in West Frankfort, Ill. were arrested as part of a joint drug investigation in West Frankfort, Ill. on Aug. 9.
According to the Southern Illinois Drug Task Force (SIDTF), the Franklin County Sheriffs’ Office and United States Marshals Service arrested Wesley Miller, 31, and Chelsie Schaefer, 26, both of West Frankfort, Ill., on outstanding warrants.
A search warrant was executed at a rural West Frankfort, Ill. home and methamphetamine was found. Miller and Schaefer were charged with possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine in addition to the warrants.
