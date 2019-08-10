Man airlifted to hospital after crash in Williamson County, Ill.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A Paducah, Kentucky man was injured after a crash in Williamson County on Friday afternoon, August 9.
According to a preliminary report from state police, the 25-year-old driver crash on Route 148 just north of Ogden Road around 2:22 p.m.
He was flown to an out of state hospital with serious injuries after his Jeep Cherokee left the road due to possible driver fatigue.
The Jeep went airborne and landed on its roof before hitting some trees.
Illinois State Police District 13 in Du Quoin is investigating.
