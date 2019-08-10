2 killed in seperate crashes in St. Francois County, Mo.2 killed in seperate crashes in St. Francois County, Mo.

ST. FRANCOIS COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Two people have died after separate crashes on Friday night and early Saturday morning in St. Francois County, Missouri.
According to the Missouri Highway Patrol the crash on Friday night, Aug. 9 happened on Bluebird Road near Wren Road at 10:49 p.m.
The driver missed a curve and the Jeep hit several trees. The 50-year-old Bloomsdale, Mo. man died at an area hospital. The 52-year-old passenger received moderate injuries and was taken by ambulance to a hospital for treatment.
Saturday, Aug. 10 around 3:43 a.m. a 25-year-old Farmington, Missouri man died after a crash on Route EE east of Colony Church Road.
The Dodge Charger left the road and hit a sign, utility pole then a tree. The driver died at the scene of the crash.
