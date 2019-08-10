Goldschmidt, Ozuna spark rally, Cardinals beat Pirates 6-2

Goldschmidt's single went under the glove of Pirates shortstop Kevin Newman, scoring Dexter Fowler to break a 2-all tie. Five pitches later, Ozuna drove a 99 mph fastball from Richard Rodriguez (3-5) into the left field bullpen for his second homer in two games. The Cardinals tacked on an extra run when Paul DeJong reached on an error by José Osuna and scored on Matt Carpenter's sacrifice fly.