First Alert: Warm and sunny weekend in the Heartland

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Warm start to the weekend.
Today will have patchy fog early and then turn mostly sunny to partly cloudy. It will be seasonably warm and humid with highs in the 80s to near 90s. Winds NE 5.
Tonight will be mostly clear and mild with patchy fog late. Low in the middle 60s to lower 70s. Light winds.
Partly cloudy and warmer on Sunday with highs near 90, but heat indexes near 100.
We could see even warmer and more humid temperatures on Monday and Tuesday.
