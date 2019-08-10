First Alert Saturday Outlook

Looks like a pretty typical August weekend shaping up for us, before the pattern gets more active next week. Today and tomorrow look to be mainly dry and quiet. Today will be slightly less steamy thanks to light northeast surface winds….but on Sunday temps and humidity levels will begin to edge upwards as southerly winds kick in. Heat index numbers by Sunday afternoon look to be close to 100….locally higher in places like the Missouri Bootheel.
An upper ridge combined with high humidity levels will make for very steamy conditions Monday and Tuesday. Dew points will be in the upper 70s to near 80…with afternoon highs of about 90 to 95. This will push peak heat index numbers to about 110 or so in the afternoon….so afternoon sports and other outdoor activities may be affected. By Tuesday afternoon and evening a weak cold front and upper trough will be approaching, which could also lead to the development of potentially strong to severe thunderstorms…given heat and humidity levels. But behind the front it will be noticeably cooler and less humid for the second half of the week.
