First Alert Saturday Outlook

An upper ridge combined with high humidity levels will make for very steamy conditions Monday and Tuesday. Dew points will be in the upper 70s to near 80…with afternoon highs of about 90 to 95. This will push peak heat index numbers to about 110 or so in the afternoon….so afternoon sports and other outdoor activities may be affected. By Tuesday afternoon and evening a weak cold front and upper trough will be approaching, which could also lead to the development of potentially strong to severe thunderstorms…given heat and humidity levels. But behind the front it will be noticeably cooler and less humid for the second half of the week.