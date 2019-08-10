First Alert Saturday Evening Outlook

A building upper-level high, combined with southwest winds at the surface, will bring hot and very humid conditions to our area over the next few days. Highs on Sunday will be near 90°, but dew points will be rising into the 70 to 75 range by afternoon, giving us Heat Index numbers generally near 100 but a bit higher in the Bootheel. By Monday afternoon we’ll be dealing with highs of about 90° to 95° but with dew points of about 75 to 80. This will push H.I. numbers to about 105 to 115 by afternoon. Tuesday looks similar but an approaching weather system will likely bring some heat relief in the form of showers and thunderstorms by late in the day.