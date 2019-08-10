Cornhole tournament held on honor of Special Olympics competitor

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Whether you call it bags or cornhole, it’s a family friendly game that so many enjoy. Saturday, at Arena Park in Cape Girardeau, cornhole was being played in memory of Scott Wright.
He was a competitor in the Special Olympics who passed away in 2018 from cancer.
The Special Olympics held the Scott Wright Memorial Cornhole Tournament with over 100 games of corn hole taking place to draw attention to Wright and to the Special Olympics.
“Scott is very inclusive we wanted to look for a way to grow Special Olympics as well,” said Josh Buchheit, tournament director.
Wright took part in bowling, swimming, track and field, basketball and softball for the Special Olympics.
He was an Alumni of Cape Central High School.
