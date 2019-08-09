Heartland teen cancer survivor encourages people to donate blood

“If people could see how much they’re helping others, I think it would change how they thought about it. Collin is afraid of needles. And that was always the biggest thing people were telling me when we were doing a blood drive. Oh I’m scared of needles I can’t do it. Collin did needles for ten months," said Braun. "And if we saw the battle that we fight every day, we would realize how easy our lives are.”